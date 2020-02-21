BTS Drop New Song Video (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/BigHit)

After the long wait, BTS' new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 is now here! While the date for the release of their album was already fixed, there's another exciting thing that the K-Pop band did for their fans as they dropped a music video for the title track. The music video for "ON" is out and it is the best thing you will see today. Of course, their fans who are better known as ARMY are already going gaga over it and have even got it trending on Twitter. The title track is all about the band's experiences since their debut seven years ago and has all the elements to become a big hit. BTS' J-Hope Turns 26 Today! Army Floods Twitter With Birthday Wishes For The K-Pop Star.

The music video of "On" released as 'Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima' has BTS pulling off some amazing steps in the video. The band is performing along with 30 dancers. The number is extremely catchy and we won't be surprised if this becomes one of their chart-topping hits in no time. As for their album, it consists of two versions of “On,” as well as 18 other songs (13 of which are brand new to Map of the Soul: 7) and are now available on streaming platforms.

Check Out the Video of On Here:

The video has some exciting moments with the amazing dance moves led by Jungkook. Not to mention, Suga's rap also is a major highlight of this track. Also, Jimin’s blue hair are sure to make the ARMY go crazy! K-Pop Band BTS to Unleash the Glimpse of Their New Track on TikTok.

On the digital edition of BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, the other version of "ON" features BTS singing the track including vocals by Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia and we bet that version too is going be an equally big hit with their fans.