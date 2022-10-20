One of the most popular Chinese dramas in recent years, My Girlfriend Is An Alien, returned with its second season, My Girlfriend Is An Alien S2. It recently aired its final episode. The show starred the very handsome Bie Thassapak Hsu as cold-hearted CEO Fang Leng and an adorable Wan Peng as Chai Xiaoqi, an alien and the love of Fang Leng’s life. The first season of My Girlfriend Is An Alien in 2019 was a big hit in India. Its dubbed version was made available on MX Player in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi languages. So far, there’s no update on the availability of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2, but do you not worry. A number of websites are providing My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2 with subtitles in English and dubbed versions for free download and watch online options. My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Trailer: Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi All Set to Fall in Love Again in Their Cute, Goofy and Romantic Way!

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to My Girlfriend Is An Alien S2 download and watch online options. Some of the popular search terms include My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 release date, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Eng Sub full episode, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Download English Subtitles, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Dramacool, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Dramacool Episode 1, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Watch Online, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Episode List, and so much more.

My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQIYI 爱奇艺 (@iqiyi)

Just like the first season, the second season was aired on Tencent Video along with WeTV officially. Its dubbed versions are yet to be released. However, there are many streaming websites such as Dramacool, Rakuten Viki or just Viki, iQIYI and Viu. Dramacool has released all of 30 episodes on their sites, where you can watch online as well as download them.

Watch My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 Trailere:

Watch My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 Episode 1 Full Episode:

My Girlfriend Is An Alien S2 picks from where it left in its first season, with Chai Xiaoqi returning to the Earth and meeting Fang Leng. The trailer of the new season had shown a renewed romance between the gorgeous couple, also the possibility of their marriage. It will be interesting to see the love story of Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi in the second season of My Girlfriend Is An Alien!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).