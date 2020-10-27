Gujarati actor-turned-poltician Naresh Kanodia passed away on October 27, 2020 morning at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 20. He was 77 at the time of his passing. Mahesh Kumar Kanodia Dies at 83, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Gujarati Singer.

In fact, only two days ago, Naresh Kanodia's brother Mahesh Kanodia also passed away. He was 83 and was suffering from prolonged age-related illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi toowk to Twitter to condole the siblings' deaths.

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Not only Narendra Modi, but Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled their deaths in a Tweet.

Both Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, after enjoying stardom in the Gujarati film industry had set foot into politics and enjoyed success there too. While Naresh had won the BJP seat at Patan in Gujarat, Mahesh was a five-time BJP MP from Gujarat. The brothers who ran the successful orchestra Mahesh-Naresh & Party were known as the Mahesh-Naresh duo in the Gujarati film industry.

