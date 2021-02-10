With Valentine's Day round the corner, singer Neha Bhasin is all set to celebrate love with her latest track, scheduled to release on February 11. Titled "Taara", Neha's new song aims to blend classic acoustics with poetic lyrics. "The intention behind the song is to be able to bring in the old wine served in a new bottle vibe. It is an ode to Punjabi folk music coupled with classic melody and a subtle touch of modern acoustics," Neha says. Live Telecast Song Naam Indru: The Track From Kajal Aggarwal Starrer In SP Charan’s Magical Voice Is A Beautiful Melody That Can Be Heard On Loop! (Watch Video)

"'Taara' brings together a musical scape that has live tabla, duffs, ghunghroos, rabab, and guitars, along with lyrics that bring alive what feels like love from the yesteryears. When you hear the song, you are sure to feel a sense of peace and transcend to a world of music where one feels extremely content," she adds. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ As She Dances to Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bumbro’ Song in the Snowy Locale (Watch Video)

The track has also been incorporated in the recently-released Zee5 film, Lahore Confidential.

