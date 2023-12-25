Approaching the year's end, hopes soar for the exciting lineup of new movies, series, documentaries, and more in the coming year. Throughout 2023, audiences were enthralled by a plethora of cinema spanning Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean, Japanese, Bengali, and other languages. Looking back at 2023, the stories that resonated with audiences held substantial content value, enriching the cinematic landscape. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Lionsgate Play, KLIKK, Hoichoi, Apple+, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, and others have consistently provided an abundance of content, a trend that continues. As we enter the final week of 2023, let's take a glimpse at the upcoming film releases and web series. The film to look is for is Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail in Disney+ Hotstar, it talks about Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer, fearlessly embarks on a new academic journey, determined to reclaim his destiny in an arena where millions vie for success in the world's toughest competitive exam. 12th Fail: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Note to Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Watching Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's Film (View Post).

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, presents an engaging narrative. It revolves around three close friends navigating the complexities of their twenties, balancing romance, ambition, and heartbreak within the captivating realm of social media. Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh and scripted by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, the film encourages audiences to seek their genuine selves. Set for release on December 26, the film's trailer premiered on December 10. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav Explore Love, Friendship in Digital Age (Watch Video).

We've also lined up additional films for you, so don't fret! Here's a list to peruse, ensuring you can still enjoy these series and movies from the comfort of your home with your family, perfect for a binge-watching session. Check out the list here.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Pokémon Concierge: December 28 | Japanese

Berlin: December 29 | Spanish

KLIKK - Bengali OTT

Raja Rani Romeo: December 29 | Bengali

Lionsgate Play

The Curse: December 29

OTT Movies

Netflix

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon: December 25 | Stand-Up Comedy

Snag: December 25

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: December 26

Thank You, I'm Sorry: December 26 | Swedish

Hell Camp - Teen Nightmare: December 27

Little Dixie: December 28

Miss Shampoo: December 28 | Mandarin

Bad Lands: December 29 | Japanese

Dangerous Game - The Legacy Murders: December 31

The Abandoned: December 31 | Mandarin

Amazon PRIME

Catatan si Boy: December 28 | Indonesian

ZEE5

Safed: December 29

Once Upon Two Times: December 29

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Shastry Virudh Shastry: December 29

Amazon PRIME

Tiger 3: December 31

ZEE5

Annapoorani: December 29 | Tamil

Dono: December 29

Disney+ Hotstar

Mangalavaaram: December 29| Telugu

12th Fail: December 29

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Trolls Band Together: December 29

Here's a complete lineup of web series and movies to binge-watch this week before the arrival of the new year with its array of fresh content. Dive into these films and series, and let us know your favorites. Look out for our updates next week, and stay connected with LatestLY. Wishing you Happy Holidays, a Merry Christmas, and an advance Happy New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 12:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).