Poonam Pandey REACTS to Pranit More’s ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy. Says ‘Humare Periods Ke Pads Usse Mehange Hote Hain’ (Watch Video)

Model and actress Poonam Pandey has weighed in emphatically on the ongoing 'INR 370 biryani' controversy, which originated from a stand-up comedy show featuring Bigg Boss 19 alumnus Pranit More. Pandey, known for her candid nature, issued a stinging condemnation of the comments made during the live crowd-work segment, which have sparked widespread outrage across social media and beyond. Amid INR 370 Biryani Row, Sejal Pawar Apologises Over Remarks on Male Body Parts at Pranit More’s Show; Netizens Slam Her Response (Watch Video).

The controversy began with a circulating video clip from one of Pranit More's shows. In the clip, a 23-year-old audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra recounted a date where he claimed to have spent approximately INR 370 on chicken biryani and a bottle of water.

The discussion took a problematic turn when Jangra implied an expectation of "something in return" from the woman for the money spent, stating, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi" (I said since I spent Rs 370, I will recover it). Comedian Pranit More also faced criticism for laughing at the remark and calling it "Peak Gurgaon content" instead of challenging the underlying misogynistic sentiment.

Poonam Pandey Strongly Reacts to INR 370 Biryani Row

Poonam Pandey did not mince words in her reaction, sharing a video on June 11, 2026, where she directly addressed the controversy. With palpable anger, she challenged the mindset that suggested a woman's companionship or intimacy could be 'recovered' like a monetary investment.

"Maine INR 370 biryani wali story suni.. Waah bhai.. Toh main baat batai hun. Hum aurato ko har mahine periods hote hai. Toh hum pds use karte hai, Humare periods ke pad bhi INR 370 se mehenge hote hain, jo hum use karke phenk deti hain," Pandey stated pointedly.

(Translation: "I heard that Rs. 370 biryani story... Wow, brother. So let me tell you something. We women, get periods every month, so we use sanitary pads. Our period pads cost more than INR 370, and after using them, we throw them away.") She further added a stern warning, telling the individual to "Tu jubaan sambhal kar baat kar" (Mind your language).

Poonam Pandey on INRR 370 Biryani Row

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Her powerful statement highlights the trivialization of women's experiences and the implicit transactional nature of dating often propagated by such comments.

Widespread Condemnation and Consequences

The 'INR 370 biryani' controversy has drawn significant backlash from various corners. Himanshu Jangra, the audience member who made the controversial remarks, was subsequently fired from his job at Starvik Design, a Gurugram-based company. Pranit More, facing immense public pressure, deactivated his Instagram account and issued a formal apology, acknowledging his "lapse in judgement" for not intervening during the live interaction.

Several other celebrities and influencers, including Rashami Desai, Ayesha Khan, Malti Chahar, and Kusha Kapila, have also condemned the remarks, fueling a broader discussion on consent, accountability in comedy, and gender attitudes. Conversely, actor Ranvir Shorey defended Pranit More, urging the public to temper their reactions to comedy and to avoid turning into a "lynch mob". Shardul Pandit Calls Out ‘INR 370 Biryani Mindset’ Among Indian Men, Reacts to Vile Hate Comment About His Late Mother (Watch Video).

Poonam Pandey's latest comments add a crucial and impactful voice to the growing chorus of criticism, underscoring the seriousness of seemingly casual remarks that perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).