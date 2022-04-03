Actor, choreographer, filmmaker, Prabhu Devs celebrates his 49th birthday today (April 3). Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most respected and sought after stars in the showbiz. Right from the time he started as a dancer with the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vetri Vizha in 1989 until now, he’s only grown as an artist. Also, if you’ve noticed, Prabhu Deva’s style of dancing is very much inspired from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. That's not it, as there has been many instances when he has also mentioned his admiration for MJ. But do you know that Prabhu Deva has met the late Hollywood legend? David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Prabhu Deva’s Famous Song ‘Muqabala’, Ask Fans if They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty,

Well, in an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, Prabhu Deva had revealed about his fanboy moment and said, "In 1999, when Michael Jackson came to Mumbai, I was called from Chennai and I immediately took the first flight there. I was invited to take part at the big bash thrown in his honour. Much to my disappointment, I could not meet him then. “

Watch Prabhu Deva Dancing:

“However, to my pleasant surprise, his organisers asked me to go to his hotel room. It was one of the biggest moments of my life — I was speechless when I finally met my inspiration. There was high security around him, but they were nice enough to tell him about me. I went to shake his hand and he in turn, hugged me. I was stunned and speechless,” he added. Theal Movie Review: Prabhudeva’s Film Receives Positive Response From Twitterati.

FYI, also some years back, Prabhu Deva, India’s King of Dance had gotten a chance to unveil a Michael Jackson’s statue in Chennai. Well, here’s wishing our very own Indian MJ, Prabhu Deva a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

