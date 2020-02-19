Prateek Kuhad Leaves Netizens Confused as He 'Reads' and Retweets Random Tweets!

Prateek Kuhad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian songwriter and singer Prateek Kuhad is on a very weird spree right now. No, there is no song lined up or any kind of new announcement. He is just retweeting the tweets by his fans, haters or any damn person, who have tagged him or written his name. This act of his has allowed him to become one of the top trends on Twitter India. Don't ask us why, because such is the situation. Prateek Kuhad’s Song ‘Cold/Mess’ Makes It to Barack Obama’s Favourite Music of 2019 (Read Tweet).

In case you are wondering whether his social media account got hacked, that's not the case. The internet sensation confirmed that he is retweeting these memes, hate tweets, appreciation posts and what not, with his own hands. He also noted down that he is reading every single post dedicated to him before he hits the retweet button. Check out his posts on this current national issue, that it has become!

Just For The Record, Prateek's Tweet:

Just for the record guys, my account is not hacked and I absolutely DO read every tweet I retweet. Have a nice day x — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) February 19, 2020

The internationally known singer shot to international fame with his independent album In Tokens and Charms, which is released in 2015. He also bagged several awards like MTV Europe Music Award, Indie Album of the Year honors from iTunes, Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards, and also won the International Songwriting Competition. Recently, he was in news after former US President, Barrack Obama mentioned his song "Cold/Mess" as one of his favourite songs from his playlist. Well, as of now, we wait to know what's exactly happening with this tweet storm.