Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the world when the two announced that they are getting married. December 1, 2018, was the day when the lovebirds were pronounced husband and wife. If you’ve been closely following the couple’s love story you’ll know how dreamy it is. Right from playing peekaboo with the paps, dinner dates, exotic holidays to finally getting hitched in both Christian and Hindu traditions at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, the pair has always served couple goals. And as today, marks the second marriage anniversary of NickYanka, we thought of sharing a few pics of the power couple that are bold, hot and sexy. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Beautiful Pics From Their Hindu and Christian Marriage That Prove They Were Destined to be Together!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shied away from displaying their love on social media. Be it the lovelies kissing each other, making fans go oh la la with their steamy moments to just romantically getting lost in each other’s company, they are adored by their admirers. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the top 8 amazingly bold photos of PeeCee and jiju Nick that are too hot to handle. Check it out. Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Anniversary: 10 Pictures of Nickyanka that Prove 'Couple Who Slays Together Stays Together'.

Let's Start With The Wedding KISS!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nick And Priyanka Indulging In PDA On A Yacht!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Steamy Is The Word!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love Dripping From The Photo, Isn't It?

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everyone Likes A Little Bit Of Tongue, Right? *Giggles*

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love Is In The Air!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Parking Lot Romance!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiss Me Like There's No Tomorrow!

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren't the above pictures adorable? Well, Priyanka and Nick are surely a match made in heaven and we just love the couple to the 't'. Earlier, in an interview with Mirror, PC had talked about her hubby Nick. “In everything he (Nick) does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug, " she had said. Happy Wedding Anniversary, NickYanka!

