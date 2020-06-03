Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Cousin Meera Chopra Receives Rape Threats From Jr NTR Fans,  Actress Lodges Complaint With Cybercrime (View Tweets)
Meera Chopra (Inset) Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Meera Chopra has been at the receiving end of totally unacceptable and nasty comments on social media and that too for a trivial reason - she is not a Jr NTR fan. In an online interaction on Twitter, when Meera was asked about Jr NTR, she simply stated that she does not know him and is not a fan. She also went on to answer another question and revealed that she is a Mahesh Babu fan. And all hell broke loose. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Giving Relationship Goals to the World, Says Cousin Meera Chopra.

The actress was incessantly trolled by Jr NTR fans and while trolling is something actors are used to, given their industry and profession, these trolls took no time to turn into nasty rape threats. Meera did not take the episode lying now (no one should) and went on to call out the trollers. In fact, she even tweeted to Jr NTR, bringing to his notice the kind of slurs and threats that his fans had subjected Meera and her family to. Section 375 Actress Meera Chopra Buys a 3-BHK Apartment in Andheri, Lokhandwala.

A few fans lashed out at Meera for tagging Tarak in her 'Stupid' posts. To this, she clarified that all she wants to do is bring this nonsense to the actor's notice. She also stated that Jr NTR should ask his fans to behave.

While it is okay for fandoms of actors and actresses to go to war over social media, it is completely not okay for them to issue rape and murder threats. And only strict action taken against offenders will set an example for the others who use the anonymity of the internet to troll and shame others. While stars are accustomed to trolls, threatening them with their life and attacking family members is a huge crime. These trolls need to place themselves in the place of actors and decide if they'd appreciate such behaviour.