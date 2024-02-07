Propose Day is celebrated on February 8th every year. It’s a day dedicated to expressing one’s love and affection to someone they have feelings for. It falls on the second day of the Valentine’s Week celebration, which starts from February 7 and culminates on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. Individuals typically take the opportunity to confess their feelings, propose marriage or simply express their affection to their loved ones. It’s a day when people gather the courage to express their emotions and take their relationship to the next level. Propose Day 2024 Greetings: Messages And Quotes To Propose To Your Partner During Valentine Week.

Depending on individual preferences and the nature of the relationship, proposals can range from simple and heartfelt gestures to elaborate and creative surprises. One can pop the question to their partner in the most surprising manner, marking an important step in many romantic relationships. The romantic gestures include giving flowers, chocolates, customised gifts or even singing some of the classic love ballads. Some may even opt to play the songs in the background while popping the question. Songs can play a significant role in expressing feelings on Propose Day. Ahead of the big day, which is tomorrow, here are some classic and popular songs that are often associated with romance and proposing. Propose Day: 10 Bollywood Songs That Can Guarantee A Yes From Your Partner.

Can’t Help Falling In Love

Recorded by Elvis Presley in 1961, this timeless song conveys the sentiment of being deeply and uncontrollably in love. Elvis' soulful rendition, combined with the beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics, has made this track a popular choice for Propose Day.

All Of Me

The emotional depth of John Legend’s song struck a chord with audiences worldwide, propelling it to become one of the most beloved contemporary love songs of its time. This beautiful song is not only a popular choice for proposals but also frequently selected by couples for their first dance on their wedding day. Rose Day 2024 Romantic Songs: Bollywood Hindi Songs To Celebrate the First Day of Valentine's Week.

Marry Me

The music video for this song features various couples sharing intimate moments, including proposals and weddings. The romantic song is by the American rock band Train, expressing the desire to spend a lifetime with the one you love.

Make You Feel My Love

Adele’s song has become a popular choice for romantic occasions because of its timeless melody and universal theme of love and devotion. The lines from this song, “I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn’t do. Go to the ends of the Earth for you,” express deep and unconditional love for one’s partner.

Just The Way You Are

It’s a romantic pop song by Bruno Mars that gained widespread popularity due to its catchy melody, upbeat tempo and the singer’s smooth vocals. Serving as a timeless love anthem, the song celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the person being sung to.

These songs have timeless melodies and lyrics that convey deep emotions, making them suitable for proposing or expressing love on Propose Day. However, the best song choice ultimately depends on personal preferences and the significance of the song to the couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).