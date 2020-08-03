The festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020 is being celebrated on August 3. The special festival marks the celebration of the amazing bond between brothers and sisters. As a part of the customs of this festival, the sister ties a 'Rakhi' (a band) on her brother's wrist, which is considered to be a promise to always keep her safe and happy. This year, the festival surely is going to be different with coronavirus keeping everyone apart due to social distancing guidelines but thankfully, we can celebrate the same virtually. Several Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Soha Ali Khan and others took to social media to share amazing posts on Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Songs Playlist: List of Bollywood Movie Songs in Hindi That Perfectly Depict Brother-Sister Love and Sibling Bond.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful throwback picture from her wedding, where her brothers are seen taking her to the 'mandap' in a grand fashion. Sharing the same, she wrote a heartfelt message saying, "I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always." Soha Ali Khan had a double Rakhi celebration as she shared posts wishing her brother Saif Ali Khan and also her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's brother Taimur Ali Khan on this special festival. Check out the celeb posts here. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Memorable Raksha Bandhan Moments With Late Actor (View Post).

Priyank Chopra:

Soha Ali Khan Wishes Saif Ali Khan:

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan:

Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram Happy Rakhi love you ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

Rhea Kapoor:

Bollywood is filled with some amazingly cool brother-sister pairings and this special festival is always celebrated with great fervour by them. Despite coronavirus keeping these siblings at bay, they are sure to ring in the festival with double the amount of love and laughter virtually.

