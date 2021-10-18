Great achievers have a sense of destiny, and a burning passion to leave a legacy. For artists, their music is their legacy. It's a piece of "immortality" that will stand forever. Songstress DeDe Sha'Ron is working hard to contribute to her legacy. Part of what makes her so intriguing is her ability to connect with the listener. Her unique selling proposition involves the fact that she not only creates music that's entertaining, but she also writes unique compositions that people can relate to. "I want to leave you with a good feeling after hearing my song," states the singer.

DeDe Sha'Ron's music is a refreshing departure from the cookie cutter playlist of singles currently in rotation on the commercial radio airwaves. She offers something more authentic and real. The dynamic singer/songwriter creates songs utilizing true craftsmanship, whereby careful thought is put into each line and melody. She combines an immense amount of raw talent and amazing showmanship. Her range, delivery, and electrifying presence draws comparisons to none other than pop legend “Whitney Houston.” In fact, her influences include Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Mary J Blige, and the Clark Sisters, just to mention a few.

DeDe Sha'Ron's production is deftly handled by Kenny "Money" Kornegay AKA Kenny "Smoove". There's a lot of vision behind her music. She's about motivating people to be positive and to do what is in their hearts. This R&B phenom is being showered with praises, and admiration for her diverse style and captivating image. She spins stories of love, lessons learned, conflict and resolution. Moreover, DeDe Sha'Ron has rolled out a regional hit with her single "PUBLIC'' featuring KAYY STARR. She effortlessly shifts her voice and delivery into the beat so that it acts as an additional instrument within the track. The melody on the song will stay stuck in your head for days.