Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Christmas treated her fans with her “instant camera face”. Samantha on December 25, took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera and smiling. She is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an ivory dress with yellow light falling upon her. She wrote: “Instant camera face.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram Story

The actress then shared another picture having a pouty expression and wrote: “Intermittent fasting,” probably suggesting that she cannot eat outside as she is following a diet regime. Last year, Samantha had announced that she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis and had also talked about taking a break from work.

On the acting front, Samantha’s latest release included Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

