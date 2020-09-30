Shawn Mendes is dropping his new single, "Wonder", on October 2. The album, which has the same name, apparently, will also follow. For now, the singer has dropped the teaser for the song "Wonder" in form of a visually striking video. In this Wes Anderson meets Tim Burton footage, Shawn flies off into the sunset. The clip shows a newspaper headline, "Famous Musician Gone Missing". Plus, there are some books which read the titles of other songs in the album - “What If I Fall,” “Shadows,” and “Teach Me How To Love.” Shawn Mendes Birthday Special: His Dapper and Colourful Red Carpet Outings Exude all the Metrosexual Vibes (View Pics).

Shawn simply shared the video on his social media platforms, along with the website for his album - which has an equally unusual domain name - whatiswonder.com. The glimpse of the song might not be enough, but we liked what fell on our eardrums. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dress Up for a Beach Outing But Instead Spend their Time Swinging Together (View Pic).

The website takes you to a 360-degree immersive tour of the room where the above-mentioned video is shot. The room is a bit battered. Not in the best shape, to put it lightly. There are empty martini glasses and beer bottles all over. The piano is stationed right next to a mattress, which Shawn uses to lie down on while playing the instrument upside down. As we said, visually striking.

Check Out Shawn Mendes' Tweet Here:

Also, An Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted This:

If you text the number on the setlist, you receive information on the next steps towards #WONDER. (Also, are you good in the contact photo @ShawnMendes) pic.twitter.com/qjt3KjPQkF — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesNotified) September 30, 2020

Shawn has been MIA since wrapping up his December 2019 tour. So, of course, the headline refers to him. There are multiple clues about what the song is about hidden in the room. Do tell us if you are able to find any.

