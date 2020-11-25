Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the most sought after reel-life couple are back with a new song in their kitty. Titled 'Shona Shona' the song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and while its posters earlier made headlines for its actors and their palpable chemistry, the video completely justifies the same excitement. This song would mark their second collaboration together after Darshan Rawal's Bhula Dunga. While that was more of a sad number, this one is romantic and peppy. Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi: How Popular TV Jodis Channeled Their Romance Through Singles In Lockdown!

Shona Shona works mainly because of #SidNaaz. The couple looks adorable together and Shehnaaz, in particular, is looking extremely gorgeous in here. The song is easily avoidable and we suggest you watch it for the actors only. Sidharth looks dapper as always and an eye candy if we must say whereas Shehnaaz's glamorous avatar is hard to ignore. If Bhula Dunga is still ruling your hearts, we suggest you let it for Shona Shona is forgettable if not for #SidNaaz. Shehnaaz Gill on Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘He Is Possessive Of Me But We Will Only Remain Friends'.

Check Out the Song

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fandom when combined together is a huge as one can assume it to be. The actors, post their BB 13 stint, became hugely popular on social media and their mania refuses to recede. The social media craze is prompting makers to approach them for their new singles and we hope the duo is looking forward to some new collaboration already.

