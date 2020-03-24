Shruti Haasan Stresses on the Importance of Social Distancing In the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected lives of many people across the globe. To prevent further spread of the virus, individuals have been urged to maintain social distancing, stay hygienic and be at home. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly and in order to contain it, several measures have been taken by the government. Despite repeated warnings, it has been noticed that individuals are stepping out, which is definitely not a healthy move in this hour of crisis. Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan, in an interview to a leading tabloid, stressed on the importance of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Suriya Asks Fans to 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', Urges Them to Follow Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Shruti Haasan revealed to Mirror how she and her family members have self-isolated owing to coronavirus outbreak. She was quoted as saying, “People have started taking it seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting cancelled. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make.” Tollywood Actor Nithiin to Donate Rs 10 Lakh Each to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Combating Coronavirus.

Social Distancing

Shruti Haasan also stated that how some individuals have not understood the importance of social-distancing. About it she stated, “I read this quote, ‘If you can’t spend time with yourself, it means you are not good company’. Someone I spoke to today mentioned that they had to meet a friend once in a while. Another person, on the social media, was talking about social distancing but with five other people around. It doesn’t work like that. These are educated people who are expected to be more responsible. I have no one at home with me, not even my domestic help. It’s just me and Clara, my cat.”

Kamal Haasan On How To Stay Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

It is important that individuals follow the practice of social distancing and remain safe. Celebs are putting up a variety of videos on their social media handles and showing how time can be utilised productively during this quarantine phase.