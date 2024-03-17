A son has been born to the parents of Sidhu Moosewala, the slain rapper's father announced on Sunday. Taking to Instagram and writing in Punjabi, Sardar Balkaur Sidhu said: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Opens Up About Wife’s Pregnancy at 58, Says ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’.

"My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support."

Balkaur Singh And Charan Kaur’s Newborn Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balkaur Singh (@sardarbalkaursidhu)

Moosewala's real name, incidentally, was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the reference to Shubhdeep in the announcement. The announcement is accompanied by a picture of the proud father with the newborn.

