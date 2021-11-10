Television and Bollywood actress Simone Singh celebrates her 47th birthday today (November 10). Over the years, she has portrayed many characters on the small and big screens and each time proved her mettle. Be it impressing the audience via hit daily soap Heena, having a little yet unmissable role in KG3 to starring in the web series Four More Shots Please, Simone has time and again taken her art to the next level. And as she turns a year older today, we take a look at five of her best roles from showbiz that are just fantastic. We Asked Simone Singh to Choose Between Camilla From Kal Ho Na Ho and Ruksaar From Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham and Here’s What She Said! – EXCLUSIVE.

Heena

During the 90s, this TV serial starring Simone Singh in the lead role was much talked about. The show highlighted the trials and tribulations in the life of Heena and how she establishes her own identity despite the problems faced. Singh was superb in the titular role.

Simone Singh in Heena (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Simone in this Nikkhil Advani's film played the role of Camilla, who pretends to love Saif Ali Khan and wants to desperately marry him but was merely interested in his money. She's shown this elite lady with an accent and was super convincing in her role.

Simone Singh in Kal Ho Naa Ho (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Now, if you happen to be a fan of this iconic film, KG3, Simone’s role as Kajol’s BFF Ruksaar was a delight to watch. Her character in the flick was full of life and a perfect friend. Well, we bet, after watching the movie, even you'll want a buddy like Ruksaar in your life.

Simone Singh in KG3 (Photo Credits YouTube)

Love Aaj Kal

Singh portrayed the role of a mother to Sara Ali Khan's Zoey in the Imtiaz Ali-directed Love Aaj Kal. Just like her previous impactful acting gems, with this one too she left audiences stunned by showcasing many emotions like heartache, happiness, and more.

Simoe Singh in Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Four More Shots Please!

In this very popular web series, Simone essayed the part of a typical mother to Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo). Even though she had a little role in this one, she was unmissable as a strict maa who’s only concerned about her daughter’s marital status.

Simone Singh in Four More Shots Please (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That’s it, guys! These are some of our all-time favourite roles of the actress that are just wow. Simone has been in the industry for more than twenty years and has always excelled in the acting department. Happy birthday, Simone Singh. Stay tuned!

