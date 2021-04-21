Someone has rightly said, "Music is the wine that fills the cup of silence". Music's beauty is that it's available in different forms and appeals to people with varied taste. Thanks to the talented artists from centuries ago, we have millions of songs to enjoy. In today's time, many talents can share their work on social media and other online platforms that reach people all around the world. Aaron Reflex is one such proficient musician who is dropping back-to-back tracks for his fans.

For Aaron, music is about developing a connection with people. He hails from Queens, New York, and his real name is Mustafah Aaron Stele. His background is quite diverse as he knows Senegalese, French, German and Irish. Aaron grew up listening to a variety of music that helped him understand the art better and deeper. At a very young age, he decided to be a musician, singer and rapper and has fulfilled his dream.

The artist recently finished college. So he is focusing on releasing more songs in the coming months. Aaron Reflex's latest singles are Outrageous and Discourage that are already a hit. He has a YouTube channel where he shares videos of every new single/album. Aaron is a one-man army as he writes, records, and makes music; he also shoots and edits the videos. About his love for music, Aaron says, "Music helps me connect with myself and people. I want to gift people original songs and uplifting tracks which they can enjoy anywhere, anytime."

Ever since Aaron Reflex started his music career, he has featured on The Source, Kazi Magazine, TheHypeMagazine, FOX, CBS, NBC, ThisIs50, HipHopSince1987, POWER 106, SIGNTHEARTIST, NewsBreak. Meduim, OnTheSceneNY, RemixdMagazine, KalishaPerera, HipHopVibe 2x, Gen Z, and several more. The artist also has his own website - AaronReflex.com. On his website, one can find his interviews, merchandises, songs collection and shows updates.