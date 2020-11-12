With the new normal kicking in and films releasing on OTT platforms, Suriya's fans were eagerly waiting for his film Soorarai Pottru to release online on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. However, the film was available for people to watch hours before its release on the OTT platform and is now leaked and available for download on Torrent and other Telegram channels. Soorarai Pottru full movie in HD is leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others pirated versions of Soorarai Pottru movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Suriya Flies High in Sudha Kongara’s Well-Told and Immersive Underdog Tale.

Keywords like Soorarai Pottru 2019 Full Movie Download, Soorarai Pottru Tamilrockers, Soorarai Pottru Tamilrockers HD Download, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download Pagalworld, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download Filmyzilla, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download Openload, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download Tamilrockers, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download Movierulz, Soorarai Pottru Movie Download 720p, Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Download 480p, Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Download bolly4u, Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Watch Online, and more are not being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Talking about the film, Soorarai Pottru was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and was reportedly sold for a whopping amount of Rs 45-50 crore to Amazon Prime Video. The satellite rights of the film have been sold to Sun TV for Rs 15 crore.

Backed by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna. Paresh Rawal To Make His Kollywood Debut With Soorarai Pottru! Veteran Actor Shares His Experience Of Working With Suriya.

Well, now what we are waiting to see is if the makers and the authorities will ever take the strict action against these sites or bring upon a permanent solution for the problem of online piracy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).