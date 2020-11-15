Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died after weeks of struggle with COVID-19. He was 85. He breathed his last at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital. The medical board had earlier hinted that his condition was no improving and he was not responding to the medications. Soumitra was first admitted to a hospital in August 2020, when he complained of breathing problems. His condition was declared stable by doctors soon enough. In fact, reports even suggested that he will shoot for two days in September.

Further, he shot for a documentary Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay on October 1. He was scheduled to attend one more day of shooting. Soumitra Chatterjee Special: When The Legendary Actor Rejected Amitabh Bachchan's Anand And Pink.

But the actor's condition deteriorated further. Soumitra tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6. Over the next few days, his condition worsened and he was shifted to the ICU. It was reported that he was suffering from comorbidities. He had a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. He tested negative for COVID-19 a week later, but the damage to his health was irreversible.

Chatterjee was bestowed with the Legion of Honour from the French government in 2018, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011. He has acted in 14 Satyajit Ray movies. He has worked in over 300 films in his career spanning over five decades. He was also a fan of calligraphy and painting.

