Aavesham, a comedy action film directed by Jithu Madhavan, was released in the theatres on April 11. The film features Fahadh Faasil in the leading role, along with Ashish Vidhyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sreejith Nair and Pooja Mohanraj in key roles. Produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends, this Malayalam language movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Aavesham has been leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Aavesham Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan’s Action Comedy!.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch Aavesham Teaser:

The synopsis of Aavesham reads, "Three teenagers arrive in Bangalore for their engineering education and become embroiled in a conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they seek assistance from a local gangster named Ranga. Their encounter with Ranga unfolds the rest of the story." Aavesham marks the second directorial venture of Jithu Madhavan, renowned for his work Romancham.

