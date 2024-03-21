Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler is a crime thriller featuring Jayaram in the titular role, with Mammootty, Anaswara Rajan, Anoop Menon, Arjun Ashokan among others, in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on January 11, receiving a positive response from audiences, particularly for Jayaram’s portrayal of ACP Abraham Ozler and Mammootty’s role as Dr Alexander Joseph. On March 20, the movie made its debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Just one day since its release on the streaming platform, fans are already raving about it, especially Mammukka’s performance. Abraham Ozler: Mammootty's Intense Look Takes Center Stage in Jayaram's Thriller Film (View Poster).

Many users took to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement after watching Abraham Ozler online and shared their reviews on Mammootty’s performance in this crime thriller. From posting stills to video clips of the megastar’s entry scene and more, netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with praises for Mammootty. Some even mentioned how the 72-year-old star elevated the art of acting to a whole new level. Check out the posts shared by netizens below: Abraham Ozler: Is Jayaram's Thriller Set in Same Cinematic Universe as Kunchacko Boban's Anjaam Pathiraa? Director Midhun Manuel Thomas' 'Thank You' Hints So!

#AbrahamOzler was a decent watch for me .... I felt something missing altogether the journey but the way Midhun pointed a second part at the last is giving such a positive turn for ozler story !!!#Mammootty𓃵 did his part wisely i loved the story telling and the old gen. pic.twitter.com/iZvum0DlI2 — mekha (@MissingYouDeVir) March 21, 2024

Mammootty 's entry in Ozler👌👌👌👌 — nokenda_njan_tanne (@njan_tanne) March 20, 2024

Subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar can watch Abraham Ozler in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages as well. Additionally, other recent films starring Mammootty that are available to watch online include Bramayugam on SonyLIV and Yatra 2 on Prime Video.

