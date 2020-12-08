Yash shot to fame for his performance in Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 1 and now the actor is gearing up for the next chapter. The popular Kannada actor would be reprising his role in KGF Chapter 2 and movie buffs are pretty thrilled about it. Fans eagerly wait for the filmmaker or the lead actor to share glimpses from the sets of the film and the latest one shared by Yash has served as a major treat for the fans. Yash Resumes Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 After a Rocky Delay Due to Lockdown.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 are into the last leg of the film and reportedly have plans to wrap it up mid-December. The shooting of the film had stalled owing to the pandemic and had resumed after a long time and it was in October when Yash had joined the final schedule. The actor’s latest still features in a formal avatar and he captioned the picture as, “They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP @bhuvanphotography”. VILLAIN is the lifestyle brand that was recently launched by Yash and that it is nothing related to this role in the upcoming flick.

KGF Chapter 2 Actor Yash

Talking about KGF Chapter 2 Yash had earlier stated, “KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you’ve seen KGF 1, you’ll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!” The film features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. It will also see Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag among others in key roles.

