Actress Lakshmi Priya Hits Back at YouTuber Athul Vlogs' Claims, Files Police Complaint Over Defamation

Indian actress Lakshmi Priya has initiated legal action following highly critical remarks made by YouTuber Athul Vlogs. The social media influencer alleged that the actress frequently behaves in an intoxicated manner and leverages personal connections to threaten individuals. In response, Priya has filed a formal statement with law enforcement and issued a public rebuttal. AMMA Controversy: Ansiba Hassan Moves Court, Seeks FIR Against Actress Lakshmi Priya and Woman Cop.

What did Athul Vlogs say about Lakshmi Priya?

In a recent video, YouTube creator Athul Vlogs levelled serious allegations concerning Lakshmi Priya's personal conduct. The content creator claimed that the actress frequently engages in heavy drinking, losing control of her behaviour.

Furthermore, the YouTuber alleged that Priya utilises her high-profile influence and professional network within the industry to intimidate others, describing her actions as a form of bullying. The video quickly gained traction online, prompting a swift response from the actress.

Lakshmi Priya's Response to Athul Vlogs

Lakshmi Priya addressed the situation through an official statement published on her Facebook account, strongly denying the claims and questioning the motivation behind the video. Challenging the YouTuber's source of information, she wrote, "Should I also give an advertisement when I post something like what I was seen in my house, like what I was told lies? You can also write your opinion after reading.I will definitely say one thing. The pride you see for me, it's not pride, it's my confidence. Not the guy behind me. It's in the front. God is the strength that walks ahead and leads me."

She continued, "And, to the supreme people who buy rice by saying dishonesty, you can bend but don't break. I will release a statement tomorrow evening. What is the reason for this animosity towards me. This is my statement as Lakshmi Priya to the Kochi City Police Commissioner. The same statement has been given to Thrikkakkara ACP Manoj sir. I, Lakshmi Priya, in public interest, will release it tomorrow. Haven't lived a lie till date. No one has been cheated. Knowingly or unknowingly have not been the reason for anyone's destruction. But a lot of work has been taken by hiding unpleasant truths and loving others more than life itself.No more mind for it.Truth will always prevailDharma only wins" Malayalam Film Body AMMA Crisis Deepens As 4 Members Receive Show Cause Notices.

Lakshmi Priya Issues Statement on Athul Vlogs' Remarks

The confrontation marks a sharp escalation in the ongoing friction between film industry professionals and digital content creators over online defamation. By taking the matter directly to top police officials in Kochi, Priya has signalled her intention to pursue strict legal remedies. The upcoming release of her formal police statement is expected to provide further clarity on the legal trajectory of the dispute.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Facebook account of Lakshmi Priya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).