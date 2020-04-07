Allu Arjun Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Hours Ahead Of His Birthday; Shower Him With Lovely Wishes on Twitter

Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on 8 April. However, the fans are super enthusiastic about the same well in advance. His admirers on Twitter have already started trending his birthday for him. But isn't that the trend that has been going on with full force for a while? The south stars always get to witness grand gestures on their birthdays so this does not come of as a surprise really. They started trending #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun on Twitter. Allu Arjun Fans Trend #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun to Celebrate the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Star's Amazing Career Since His Debut in Gangotri.

As you will see in some of the tweets below, the fans are very much eager about his birthday. They are not able to get enough of his charm and posting birthday wishes, his handsome pictures and his qualities all over. The star has indeed garnered that kind of amazing fan base all over the globe and these posts are the proof. Check out the tweets below.

They Call Him 'Bunny'

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Style Hardwork Dedication Versatile Acting Dance Comic Timing Everything Together - Allu Arjun |#AA20 ||@alluarjun — Bunny - Youth Icon Of South India (@BunnyYouthIcon) April 7, 2020

Forever Bunny

ICYMI

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Only Hero WHose Birthday Celebrated in 4 Countries 7 States 70 + Major Cities Just KING ALLU ARJUN Things |#AA20 ||@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/r5iC1OZ4Dv — Sai nani (@s_a_i_n_a_n_i) April 7, 2020

Failure Of His Films Does Not Define Him

His Movies may fail.. But as an actor he never fails 🔥#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun || @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/wqDrGC0M0B — KumAAr ™️ (@BMsdian) April 7, 2020

Some Info!

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun One and only actor Didn't take any runemeration (Without money)... He did the negative role Hatsoff ..@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/9KL7LlLrKK — 💫Stylish Vishnu⚡⭐ (@StylishVishnu3) April 7, 2020

Well, it is true that birthdays are always special and especially when it is of some popular Tollywood figure, they are super special. However, currently, the actors all over the south film industry are urging the fans to stay away from mass celebrations of any of the celebrity birthdays as they do every year. The COVID-19 lockdown has to be strictly followed irrespective of any event. We hope that the fans of Allu Arjun too stick to the quarantine and send lots of virtual love to their icon instead!