Actor Allu Sirish shared a video on his social media account that highlighted the immense love and massive fan following that his brother and South superstar Allu Arjun enjoys. In the video posted by him, a massive crowd of fans can be seen gathered outside Allu Arjun's house at midnight to celebrate his birthday on the 8th of April. ‘AA22xA6’ Is ‘Raaka’: Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Film Gets Official Title, Makers Unveil Stylish Star’s Mysterious FIRST Look on His 44th Birthday (View Post).

In the video, the fans can be seen holding up their phone flashlights at night and shouting out Allu Arjun's name wishing him on his birthday. The visuals clearly highlight the scale of the South superstar's popularity. Allu Sirish, who seems to have become emotional witnessing the overwhelming love and admiration for his brother share the heartfelt moment on his social media account.

Allu Arjun Fans Gather Outside His Hyderabad House To Celebrate His 44th Birthday

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

He wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline May you always be celebrated like this.” For the uninitiated, the South Indian star, Allu Arjun, on the professional front, achieved massive success with the blockbuster franchise Pushpa: The Rise, where he starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, in the past has delivered umpteen hits over the years, including the popular dance number "A Ante Amalapuram".

On the personal front, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in March 2011. The two reportedly fell head over heels in love after meeting through mutual friends. On March 6, the actor celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy by sharing a heartfelt message and romantic pictures on his social media account. Marking 15 years of togetherness, the actor had posted a couple of stunning photographs of the two on his social media account. Anushka Sharma NOT a Part of Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film ‘AA 23’ (EXCLUSIVE).

He had written, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.” The couple are parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Allu Sirish). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).