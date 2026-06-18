AMMA Controversy: Ansiba Hassan Moves Court, Seeks FIR Against Actress Lakshmi Priya and Woman Cop

Kochi is abuzz with the latest turn in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) internal conflicts, as actress Ansiba Hassan has formally approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thrippunithura, Ernakulam district, pushing for a First Information Report (FIR) against actress Lakshmipriya and a woman police officer. The move, initiated with a complaint filed before the court on June 13, 2026, seeks judicial intervention after an earlier police inquiry reportedly found no sufficient grounds for her allegations. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal Holds Back Tears After Thunderous Audience Response to Georgekutty During FDFS Screening (Watch Viral Video).

Ansiba Hassan Moves Court Against Lakshmipriya and Police Officer

Ansiba Hassan, who previously served as the Joint Secretary of AMMA, has made serious accusations against two individuals. She alleges that actor Lakshmipriya, who holds the position of AMMA Vice-President, filed a false complaint against her. Further, Hassan claims that Sub-Inspector Reshma of the Thrippunithura Women's Cell subjected her to harassment and unlawful detention during the verification process of this alleged fabricated complaint.

In her petition, Ansiba appealed to the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Lakshmipriya, SI Reshma, and Lakshmipriya's husband, Jayesh. She detailed that she had previously lodged similar complaints with the Chief Minister and other relevant authorities. However, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) had reportedly concluded that there was no basis for initiating criminal proceedings against Lakshmipriya and SI Reshma, finding the allegations to lack sufficient grounds.

The ACP's report, submitted to Kochi Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, stated that Lakshmipriya had approached the police regarding an “ambiguous message” sent by Hassan that allegedly caused issues within Lakshmipriya’s family. The report also maintained that SI Reshma had merely performed her duty by summoning Hassan for verification and that no unlawful detention occurred.

Ansiba Hassan, however, expressed her feeling of being “insulted” during the police questioning, alleging that SI Reshma allowed Lakshmipriya and her husband to be present. She had her statement recorded by the Thrikkakara ACP on May 31, 2026. Undeterred by the police's preliminary findings, Hassan asserted that she felt compelled to approach the court after having “exhausted the remedies” available under Section 173 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and is now requesting directions under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS.

AMMA's Internal Rifts Intensify

This latest legal development further fuels the ongoing internal disputes within AMMA. The court has accepted Ansiba's petition and directed the police to submit a detailed report on the matter, with a final decision expected after the report's review.

The broader AMMA controversy has been intensifying, particularly after Ansiba's resignation from the Joint Secretary post. She has been vocal about the organisation's functioning, accusing certain members of damaging its image. This includes a separate accusation against actor Tini Tom for allegedly making defamatory comments, for which Ansiba visited the Kadavanthra police station as part of an initial inquiry on June 9, 2026. Malayalam Film Body AMMA Crisis Deepens As 4 Members Receive Show Cause Notices.

In response to her public statements, AMMA has issued a show-cause notice to Ansiba Hassan for allegedly violating bylaws by airing internal matters publicly. Meanwhile, Lakshmipriya is reportedly planning to file a substantial ₹10-crore defamation case against Ansiba Hassan, citing repeated false accusations. These escalating conflicts come at a critical time, with AMMA’s general body meeting expected soon, promising further scrutiny of the union’s internal dynamics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).