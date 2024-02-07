Anweshippin Kandethum is one of the most anticipated movies of actor Tovino Thomas. Known for portraying some versatile roles in the past, the actor would be taking up the role of a police officer in the upcoming investigative thriller. This Malayalam film marks the directorial debut of Darwin Kuriakose. Talking about Tovino’s character, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Tovi (Tovino) plays the role of a police officer assigned to investigate some incidents that occurred in a town in Kerala. His character captures the essence of an idealistic and sincere police officer who is fuelled by the youthful passion for justice,” reports The Indian Express. Anweshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas-Starrer Censored With U/A Certificate!

The trailer of Anweshippin Kandethum hinted that film would be having suspenseful elements and it would be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Ahead of the film’s release in theatres, here’s looking at some of its key details. Anweshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas' First Look As Cop From Investigative Malayalam Thriller Out (View Poster).

Cast – The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role along with Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The film will depict the unforeseen challenges faced by a young police officer as he navigates through the investigation of a crime incident.

Watch The Trailer Of Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Below:

Release Date – The film Anweshippin Kandethum is set to be released in theatres on February 9.

Review – The reviews of Anweshippin Kandethum are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Malayalam film is out.

