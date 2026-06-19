'Athiradi' OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph's Malayalam Action Comedy Online

Fans of Malayalam cinema, rejoice! The much-anticipated action-comedy film Athiradi, featuring Mollywood stars Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles, is now available for streaming on SonyLIV. The film's digital premiere comes a little over a month after its theatrical release on May 14, 2026, offering viewers the chance to catch the campus drama and action from the comfort of their homes. OTT Releases This Week: ‘Drishyam 3′, ’Your Fault: London’ and More on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Athiradi OTT Streaming Details

Athiradi began streaming on SonyLIV on June 19, 2026. The official announcement of the OTT release was made by the streaming platform on social media, building anticipation among fans eager to watch the film. Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, the film initially hit big screens on May 14, 2026, where it enjoyed a successful theatrical run. This digital release allows a wider audience to experience the engaging rivalry and comedic escapades at the heart of the story.

Watch the Trailer of 'Athiradi':

More About The Film: Plot, Cast, Crew & Reception

Athiradi centres around Samkutty (Basil Joseph), a spirited engineering student determined to revive a college festival that had been banned for years following an unfortunate stampede that killed three students. His mission leads him into a clash with Sreekuttan (Tovino Thomas), an aspiring singer with a troubled past. What begins as a personal rivalry gradually escalates into a series of chaotic and entertaining events, blending action, comedy, and campus drama.

The film stars Tovino Thomas as Sreekuttan "Kuttan" Vellayani, also known as Thotta Kuttan, alongside Basil Joseph as Samkutty "SamBoy" Oommen. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shaan Rahman appear as themselves, while Darshana Rajendran plays Merin, Zarin Shihab portrays Kuttan's wife, Riya Shibu essays the role of Swathy R. Krishna, and Vishnu Agasthya appears as Joseph "Joppan" Oommen.

'Athiradi' is directed by Arun Anirudhan, marking his directorial debut. It was jointly produced by Basil Joseph and Ananthu S under the banners of Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr Ananthu Entertainments. The screenplay was co-written by Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria. Vishnu Vijay composed the music for the film, with Samuel Henry handling cinematography and Chamman Chacko serving as the editor. The film reportedly had a budget of Rs. 30 crores. ‘Dragon’: Tovino Thomas Confirms Exiting Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film, ‘Pallichattambi’ Actor Explains Reason Behind Decision (Watch Video).

Reviewers praised the performances of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, with particular appreciation for Tovino's distinct role and Basil's portrayal of Samkutty's emotional depth alongside his fun-loving nature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony LIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).