Australian Cricketer David Warner’s Dance Moves On Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Song Ramuloo Ramulaa Leaves Allu Arjun Awestruck (Watch Video)

David Warner Dances To Allu Arjun's Song Ramuloo Ramulaa (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube Still)

Allu Arjun is not just a great actor of Telugu Cinema but he is also an impeccable dancer. His dance numbers are a huge hit only in India, but around the world. Allu Arjun has a crazy fan following and they go bonkers when the actor puts up a dance act. His last released film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has had some great tracks and one among it was the song “Ramuloo Ramulaa”. Looks like the Australian cricketer David Warner enjoyed grooving to it along with his lovely family. Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute! (Watch Video).

David Warner shared a video on TikTok in which he can be seen dancing on the song “Ramuloo Ramulaa” along with wife Candice Warner and their little munchkin. The husband and wife duo can be seen acing the hook step. This dance video of David Warner left Allu Arjun awestruck. The actor mentioned in his post, “One more bigg surprise. Thank you sooo much once again sir . Killed it”. David Warner Pleased to Receive Allu Arjun’s Reply as Australian Cricketer Shakes Leg on ‘Butta Bomma’.

Watch David Warner Dancing To Ramuloo Ramulaa

Allu Arjun’s Reaction

👍🏼😂One more bigg surprise. Thank you sooo much once again sir . Killed it 😂👍🏼 https://t.co/moxijT1dY0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2020

The Full Song - Ramuloo Ramulaa

This wasn’t the first time that David Warner was grooving to Allu Arjun’s songs. Earlier he was seen dancing to another popular track from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled “Butta Bomma”. Fans of the Australian cricketer and the Tollywood hunk are going crazy ever since this video was shared on social media platforms. Let’s wait and watch what more surprise David Warner has in store for Allu Arjun!