Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s released in theatres today (February 25). The action drama is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and critics have lauded this Telugu version. From the lead actors’ power-packed performances to the gripping narrative, action sequences and music, everything has been hailed by critics. Bheemla Nayak Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati’s Telugu Film Gets Thumbs Up From Fans On Twitter!

The screenplay of Bheemla Nayak has been written by Trivikram. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, it was one of the most awaited Telugu movies of the year. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics of this film that’s produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Time Of India – So if the original is a drama about two men’s bid to show up each other with class and caste disparity making for an imbalanced power dynamic, the remake will have ample fight scenes, massy moments and a touch of the actor’s political ideology thrown in.

Deccan Chronicle – The film’s director Saagar Chandra has done a commendable job in handling the writing. He has etched the principal characters (with the help of writer Trivikram Srinivas) neatly, and his adaptation of the screenplay and dialogues certainly works for the most part.

India Today – The makers of Bheemla Nayak were clever in cutting down some portions and delivering the remake with a taut screenplay. Though the ending was revised to suit the Telugu audience, it gels well with the overall theme.

Mirchi9 – Pawan Kalyan is known for his energy and hyperactive performances. Here, he channelizes the power in a controlled and understated way for a change. Rana Daggubati is the much-needed freshness for the plot. His presence is integral for the conflict to come alive, and he does a good job with it even though it’s a little too loud.

Greatandhra.com – Bheemla Nayak is a tighter version. Trivikram has done some nice changes to the original, like linking the flashback to the climax, giving a reason to Pawan’s motives, and doing away with repetitive elements.

