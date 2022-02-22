Director Amal Neerad's much-awaited Malayalam action entertainer 'Bheeshma Parvam', featuring superstar Mammootty in the lead, is likely to hit screens on March 3. Sources in the industry say that the film has been censored with a U/A certificate and that the film has a run time of 144 minutes. Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty’s Character Michael Looks Fierce in the New Poster From the Gangster Drama!

The film, written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty plays a character called Michael in this revenge drama that has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced. Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty’s Second Look From His Film Sees the Actor in a Powerful and Badass Avatar (View Poster).

Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadia, Veena Nandakumar and Dileesh Pothan in important roles. Recently, the unit of the film released a new poster of Mammootty from the film. Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan shared the new poster on his Insta timeline with the tags, 'Make way for the king', 'Gonna be monumental'.

