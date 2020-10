Just a day after Bigg Boss Hindi 14 premiere, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has also launched. So, Indians who love reality TV will be happy for the next many weeks. Kamal Haasan has returned as the host for the Tamil reality show. The contestants of the new season, that will take place amid a pandemic, have been revealed. It is an interesting lineup that has the potential to deliver a good dose of entertainment every night. You can catch the show on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Suja Varunee’s Appearance on the TV Show ‘Speed Get Set Go’ Leaves Fans Excited (Watch Video).

One of the controversial contestants is Rekha. The actress had recently said that, during the filming of Punnagai Mannan, she was not informed about the kissing scene between her and Kamal. From TV host Rio Raj to actress Sanam Shetty, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 also has many young beautiful faces. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Prachi Mishra in a Traditional Ceremony (See Pics).

Rio Raj

Sanam Shetty

Rekha

Balaji Murugadoss aka Bala Krish

Anitha Sampath

Shivani Narayanan

Jithan Ramesh

Vel Murugan

Aari Arjunan

Som Shekar

Gabriella Charlton

Aranthai Nisha

Ramaya Pandian

Samyuktha

Suresh Chakravarthy

Aajeedh

From this list of contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, who is your favourite? There are more than one swords in the house for sure. And you know what they say about two swords and one sheath. Or do you think too many cooks will spoil the broth? Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.

