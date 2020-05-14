Bigil Fame Amritha Aiyer Turns a Year Older Today! Actress Thanks Her ‘Producers’ with a Heartfelt Note (View Pics)

Bigil Actress Amritha Aiyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amritha Aiyer is predominantly known for her works in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Padmavyooham in 2012, but her debut as a lead actress happened with the movie Padaiveeran, the Tamil film released in 2018 that was written and directed by Dhana Sekaran. But she shot to fame for playing the character Thendral in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. She had played the role of the women’s football team captain. The gorgeous south actress celebrates her birthday today and on this special occasion she has thanked her ‘producers’ with a heartfelt note. Ram Pothineni aka RAPO Requests Fans Not to Celebrate His 32nd Birthday (Read Statement).

Amritha Aiyer, who has turned a year older on May 14, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram posing with her lovely parents. She penned a note for them that read, “First thanks to my producers Thank you my sweethearts for this wonderful day always Special is mom , the struggle a mom goes through is nothing in the world so thanks a lot Mom for letting me come to this world and achieve what I want.” As soon as Amritha shared the adorable pictures, fans dropped comments to extend their birthday wishes. Vijay's Bigil Is The Most Watched Tamil Movie During Pongal 2020.

Checkout Amritha Aiyer’s Post

The Common DP

On the work front, Amritha Aiyer will next been seen in the Telugu film Red, in which she’d be sharing screen space with Ram Pothineni. The makers have shared on Twitter that today at 5.15PM they will be sharing a mass update on the film.