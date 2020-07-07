The passing of famed Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a shock to many. The 39-year-old actor breathed his last on June 7 after suffering from a massive heart attack. His tragic death left everyone deeply saddened from his friends and family to his huge fan base. The actor's wife Meghana Raj has been posting emotional messages for late husband on her social media. Meghana is expecting their first child together and also called it the 'best gift' Chiranjeevi left her with. Recently, a prayer meet was held in honour of the actor and his wife took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the same. Meghana Raj Shares a Heartbreaking Note Remembering Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Calls Their Child a 'Sweet Miracle'.

Meghana Raj penned an emotional post on Instagram and shared pictures from the prayer meet saying, "My Dearest Chiru... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru, the reason I smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!"Late Kannada Star Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Is Pregnant With Their First Child.

Check Out Meghana Raj's Post from the Prayer Meet:

Here's Another Picture from the Prayer Meet:

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot in May 2018. The actress is four months pregnant now and is expecting their first child. Chiranjeevi has been one of the most famous Kannada actors and had starred in films like Shivarjuna. The actor is being dearly missed by his fans who have paid him emotional tributes on social media.

