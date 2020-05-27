Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Ram Gopal Varma's COVID-19 Based Telugu Film's Trailer (Watch Video)

Coronavirus Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma's bonding is known to all. The Bollywood mega star has worked with the filmmaker earlier and always is happy for his upcoming projects. Recently, RGV dropped a trailer of his brand new Telugu film based on Coronavirus titled as Coronavirus. The movie is shot during the lockdown and Bollywood apparently already has its first COVID-19 themed film! Sr Bachchan extended his well wishes to the director for the same. Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Verma Brings A Thriller In Times Of The Pandemic And The Fear Is Real (Watch Video).

In his recent tweet, the Shahenshah of Bollywood shared the trailer of the movie. He wrote, "T 3544 - The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus ..This be the TRAILER .." Below is the tweet and the trailer.

Amitabh Bachchans Tweet:

T 3544 - https://t.co/iO0Kftrxyy The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown .. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus .. This be the TRAILER .. ✌️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

Well, it is not surprising that the topic of pandemic is being experimented with. In fact, be ready to witness more such corona themed movies and series for the world has a lot of things to tell through real-life tales. Some might have even registered the titles with concerned organizations as this is the topic everyone might want to explore. For now, it is Ram Gopal Varma's film that we have right at our fingertips! So, have a look at the trailer and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.