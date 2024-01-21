National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, professionally known as Rockstar DSP, is set to compose the music for Tamil superstar Dhanush's upcoming film. The film is tentatively titled 'D51' and is helmed by Shekhar Kammula. This marks the third collaboration between the composer and the actor after Venghai and Kutty. The film is said to be an emotional drama and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. D51: Rashmika Mandanna Joins Dhanush for His Next With Sekhar Kammula! Shoot to Begin Soon (View Pic).

The shooting of the film has already commenced. This will be the first time Rockstar DSP will be collaborating with national award-winning director Sekar Kammula. The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like "Srivalli", "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, recently performed in London, where he had the fans in the US and Malaysia grooving to his beats.

He performed in two back-to-back shows at the OVO Arena in Wembley on January 13 and 14 from his repertoire of over 100 films. Meanwhile, the music director has a variety of intriguing projects lined up for 2024 like Shaitaan, Thandel, Pushpa: The Rule, Kanguva and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in development. He is also in talks for a film collaboration with Balakrishna and Bobby.

