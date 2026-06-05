Did Janhvi Kapoor LIKE Instagram Post Calling ‘Peddi’ the ‘Most Expensive Disrespect to an Actress’ in Indian Cinema? Here’s What We Know

A viral social media incident has put Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor at the centre of a burgeoning controversy surrounding her recently released Telugu film, Peddi. Kapoor allegedly 'liked' an Instagram post that severely critiqued the movie's depiction of its female lead, igniting a widespread discussion about objectification and consent in mainstream cinema. While screenshots of the alleged 'like' rapidly circulated, it is no longer visible on the original post. ‘Peddi’ X Review: Ram Charan Shines, but Janhvi Kapoor Is Wasted in Buchi Babu Sana’s Flawed Sports Meets Mass Film.

Janhvi Kapoor's Alleged Instagram Like Sparks Buzz About Her Dissatisfaction with 'Peddi' Makers

The controversy erupted following the premiere of Peddi on June 4, 2026. An Instagram account, 'Recommendation Community,' shared a post titled "Peddi: the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema." This post, which reportedly garnered a 'like' from Janhvi Kapoor's official account, lambasted the INR 350 crore film for its portrayal of Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma.

Janhvi Kapoor Agrees to ‘Peddi’ Being Called ‘Most Expensive Disrespect to an Actress’ in Indian Cinema?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The critique centred on several aspects, arguing that while the film provides lead actor Ram Charan's character with a comprehensive socio-political journey, Janhvi Kapoor's Achiyyamma is largely reduced to visual appeal, featuring numerous "midriff close-ups." More alarmingly, the post highlighted scenes depicting a lack of consent in romantic interactions, including Ram Charan's character kissing Achiyyamma without her explicit agreement, leaving her visibly distressed, and other instances of attempted undressing.

Adding another layer to the controversy, the 'Recommendation Community' post also claimed that Janhvi Kapoor had reportedly expressed concerns about these particular shots during the post-production phase of Peddi.

This alleged behind-the-scenes pushback, according to the post, mirrored Kapoor's public stance against the industry's tendency to oversexualise female characters. The post implied that despite her professional boundaries, the controversial footage was retained in the final edit, suggesting a director's choice to override the actress's concerns.

As of today, June 5, 2026, neither Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 29 on March 6, 2026, nor the makers of Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana, producers Venkata Satish Kilaru (Vriddhi Cinemas), Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings – have issued any official statement or clarification regarding the viral claims. The silence from both parties has only fueled further speculation and debate among fans and industry observers about the ongoing issue of representation and consent in Indian cinema.

More About 'Peddi'

Set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi stars Ram Charan as a fierce local athlete from an unrecognised tribal community who transitions from money-minded cricket matches to elite wrestling under a mentor played by Shiva Rajkumar. The film intertwines intense sports drama with social struggle, as the village fights for a legal identity against political corruption and a ruthless village elder played by Jagapathi Babu. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman. ‘Peddi’ Trailer: Ram Charan Plays an Outstanding Sportsperson Excelling in Three Different Sports in Explosive Sports Action Drama! (Watch).

Peddi is running in theatres globally in multiple formats, including IMAX and 4DX.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).