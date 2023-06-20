While Om Raut's version of Ramayana namely Adipurush is receiving a lot of flak over its poor VFX and objectionable dialogues, let's focus our attention to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which is rumoured to be the biggest casting coup ever. A lot has been spoken and written about Tiwari's upcoming mythological drama and its casting, but is there any reality to these goss. Case in point, we recently bumped into a tweet which claims that Yash rejected role of Ravana in Nitesh's epic because speculated leads Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor eat 'beef'. Yash in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? KGF Star in Talks to Play Raavan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Play Main Leads - Reports.

Having said that, as per multiple reports, KGF star has not turned down Ramayana and might be a part of the magnum opus. So, the claim by the Twitter user mentioning 'beef' and 'sanatan dharma' is absolutely null. Recently, an internal independent industry source was quoted saying, "the reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Cast As Ram-Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana- Reports.

Yash Rejected Ramayana Because of 'Beef'?

Yash Has Not Rejected Ramayana:

Contrary to rumours, #KGF star #Yash hasn't turned down the #Ramayana offer yet.. The makers are still in talks with him for Ravana's role and everything is going pretty well so far.. The mythological epic will star #RanbirKapoor as Lord Ram, with #AliaBhatt likely to play Sita. — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 14, 2023

Also, as per Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will go on floors in December this year, with Ranbir as Ram, Alia as Sita and Yash as Lankesh. The film is said to be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra. Fingers crossed!

