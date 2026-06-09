Did Yashika Aannand Take a Dig at Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Amid Their Affair Rumours? Actress Reacts

Chennai: In a swift and strong response, popular actress Yashika Aannand has debunked a widely circulated social media screenshot that implied she made a derogatory comment regarding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan's alleged relationship. The actress took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, condemning the fabricated content and calling out pages attempting to gain popularity at her expense. R Parthiban Calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘Emperor’ During First Meeting After Trisha Krishnan ‘Sit at Home’ Remark.

Yashika Aannand Breaks Silence on Viral Comment Attributed to Her

On June 8, 2026, Yashika Aannand issued a clear statement on her X account, putting an end to the swirling rumours. She explicitly stated, "Hey! Whatever is getting circulated is absolutely made out of their own interest of putting me down and gaining popularity for their pages! Just like how fake dildo image was circulated (AI-generated). This is also crap ignore and don't believe what shitty pages do for Likes." Her firm response aimed to clarify that the alleged comment was entirely baseless and a malicious fabrication.

Yashika Aannand's Clarification About the Viral Comment

Hey! Whatever is getting circulated is absolutely made out of their own interest of putting me down and gaining popularity for their pages ! Just like how fake dildo image was circulated ( ai generated) This is also crap 🤣 ignore and don’t believe what shitty pages do forLikes — Yashika Anand (@iamyashikaanand) June 8, 2026

What Did the Viral Comment Claim?

The controversy originated from an alleged altered Instagram screenshot. The image purportedly showed a user commenting on a behind-the-scenes video from one of Yashika Aannand's beach photoshoots, stating, "Publicly, if you do a photoshoot in revealing clothes, CM Vijay will take action against you." The fabricated reply attributed to Yashika in the screenshot read, "He is too busy with Trisha."

The Viral Comment in Question

This edited exchange rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, leading to widespread criticism directed at the 'Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu' actress for allegedly taking a dig at the high-profile stars. Yashika Aannand, known for her roles in films like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and NOTA, swiftly identified the post as another instance of her image being misused for cheap publicity.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan: A Recurring Saga

The alleged comment itself tapped into ongoing speculation surrounding the relationship between actor-turned-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Rumours of an affair have persisted, notably after Vijay's wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce citing infidelity and an affair with an actress.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay and Trisha have been observed together at various public events. Earlier this year, they were photographed attending the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son in Chennai. More recently, Trisha Krishnan was among the prominent guests at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026. ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Pens Cryptic Post Amid Relationship Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

The duo was also reportedly seen together at the funeral of Ajith's mother. These public appearances have continued to spark discussions among fans and media alike regarding their alleged relationship, even as both actors have largely maintained silence on the personal aspects of the rumours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Yashika Aannand). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).