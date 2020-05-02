Disha Patani Roped In for a Special Song in Allu Arjun’s Action-Thriller Pushpa? Find Out

Disha Patani, Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Insta)

Allu Arjun's next Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie which is said to be an action thriller has been churning news ever since the first look of the same was unveiled. This has added excitement among fans and they are eager to watch the flick in the theatres soon. But sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic, Pushpa's shooting schedule has been put on hold. Well, all that being said, another gossip around the film which has hit the internet is that Bollywood babe, Disha Patani is going to be part of this Allu Arjun starrer. Disha Patani Asks Allu Arjun About His Stylish Dance Moves, Telugu Star Reveals the Secret Behind It.

If reports are to be believed, then Disha Patani might get roped in for a special dance number in Pushpa. The hot B-townie is supposedly to groove with none other than the always stylish Allu Arjun. Reports elaborate that Patani has been approached by the makers for a song, but she has not yet given the nod. For the unversed, the Bharat actress had earlier taken to Instagram and lauded the South actor for his terrific dance moves. And well, if the media reports are true, then it'll be a delight to see the two in one frame. Allu Arjun Fans Trend #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun to Celebrate the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Star’s Amazing Career Since His Debut in Gangotri.

However, while the rumour about Disha being part of Pushpa is going strong, there is no official confirmation on the said news. Talking about the film, it stars Allu Arjun opposite the ever-gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is co-produced by Y. Naveen whereas the music for the same has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Stay tuned!