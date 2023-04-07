Actress Raai Laxmi has been part of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries and also did a few movies in Kannada and Hindi cinema before a recent dance number ''Paan Dukaniya'' in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. Now, she is all set to play a cop in the Malayalam film DNA. While usually she is known for her glam avatars, Laxmi has gone with a de-glam and bare minimum make-up look for this film. Raai Laxmi Receives UAE Golden Visa; Actress Thanks the Government for the Honour (View Post).

DNA is a suspense crime thriller helmed by the director TS Suresh Babu and the movie is touted to be a complete thriller. Actor Askar Soud will be playing the male lead character in the film.

While talking about her role and look in the film, Laxmi said: "As an actor, I have made my mark with South Indian film industry, especially Malayalam films, and they say if you work in Malayalam film industry, you are a certified actor and that's a great validation since they are known for content." Raai Laxmi Looks Chic In An All-Black Outfit! Check Out The Actress’ Glamorous Avatar (View Pics).

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

The actress will be seen playing a powerful character of an IPS officer and she has started shooting for the film in Kerala. Since she plays a cop, the makers wanted her character to look real. Apart from that, the actress is also working hard to get the right body language of a cop to make it look real on screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).