Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, get ready! Shane Nigam's investigative crime thriller, Dridam, which garnered significant attention during its theatrical release, is now ready to captivate audiences from the comfort of their homes. The movie had its theatrical release on May 8, 2026. ‘Karuppu’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Blockbuster Tamil Movie Online.

‘Dridam’ Streaming Details Revealed

The film is officially set to begin streaming today, June 12, 2026, on the popular OTT platform, JioHotstar. The wait is over for those who missed catching Dridam in cinemas or wish to re-watch the compelling police procedural. JioHotstar officially announced the streaming premiere, sharing the news across its social media handles.

"A hunt for justice. A fight for the truth. #Dridam streaming from June 12 on JioHotstar," read the platform's update, confirming the crime thriller's availability from today.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

When to Watch: June 12, 2026

More About ‘Dridam’

Dridam marks the directorial debut of Martin Joseph, who previously worked as a longtime associate of acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The film, categorised as an investigative crime thriller, plunges into the complexities faced by a rookie police officer.

Shane Nigam leads the cast as Sub-Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed officer who is posted to a seemingly tranquil rural police station in Kuzhinilam, Idukki. His initial expectations of a quiet assignment are quickly shattered as the area is rocked by a series of disturbing incidents, including multiple murders and a bank robbery. Vijay finds himself under immense pressure to unravel the truth and bring the culprits to justice amidst mounting challenges.

The screenplay for Dridam was jointly penned by Jomon John and Linto Devasia. The movie was produced by Mukesh R. Mehta and C.V. Sarathi under the banners E4 Experiments, in association with Bedtime Stories, Jeethu Joseph's production house. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal Holds Back Tears After Thunderous Audience Response to Georgekutty During FDFS Screening (Watch Viral Video).

The film's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. While 'Dridam' received mixed to underwhelming reviews during its theatrical run, critics often praised its compelling plot points and Shane Nigam's portrayal of the rookie cop, despite some noting inconsistencies in performance and pacing. The intriguing narrative, with its focus on an investigation free of typical distractions, makes it a noteworthy addition to the Malayalam crime thriller genre.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).