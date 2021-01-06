Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Madhavan and team are leaving no stones unturned to escalate the excitement for the release of the film. The team unveiled the trailer recently and the fans were in for a surprise when they heard superstar Dulquer Salmaan's voice in it. The actor has recited a beautiful poem in the remake of his film Charlie. Maara Trailer: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s Romantic Drama, Remake Of Malayalam Film Charlie, Will Make You Believe In Fairytales.

Dulquer felt obliged that the makers of Maara gave him an opportunity to be a part of the film. Salmaan took to Twitter to pen down an emotional note for the team and thanked them for letting him be a small part of the film. Taking it to Twitter, Dulquer shared the trailer of the film and said that it gave him 'immense pleasure' to be a small part of the film. "Loved reciting this beautiful poem," said Salmaan in his tweet. he went on to thank R Madhavan and the team of Maara including Dhilip Kumar, Shraddha & the whole of the team of Charlie for making this happen.

It gives me immense pleasure to have been a small part of #Maara. Loved reciting this beautiful poem. A huge shoutout to Maddy-na, Dhilip Kumar, Shraddha & the whole of team Maara from me and team Charlie. #MaaraWorldPremiereOnAmazonPrime https://t.co/AdEWM7VG3m — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 6, 2021

R Madhavan will be seen in a titular role in Maara whereas Shraddha Srinath will step into the shoes of the character of Paaru. The trailer that was recently shared online highlighted how the Paaru's interest grows towards the beautiful paintings and sketches in her new apartment and she sets on a journey to find out the person who has painted all the beautiful paintings. Maara promises to be a feel-good film and the fans are elated to see Madhavan and Sharddha together on the screen. Maara Song Oru Arai Unathu: This Madhavan And Shraddha Srinath Track Is The Perfect Remedy To Get Over Monday Blues.

The film’s music and background score was composed by Ghibran. Maara, produced under the banner of Pramod Films, is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021. The Malayalam remake Charlie featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in key roles. Directed by newcomer Dhilip Kumar, this upcoming film is said to centre around the theme of love, hope and warmth.

