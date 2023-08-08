Fahadh Faasil is regarded as one of the most talented actors of Malayalam Cinema. He has won hearts with his performances in Telugu and Tamil films as well. Fahadh, who celebrates his 41st birthday today, is known for his versatility and his ability to bring complex characters to life. Fahadh, who has convincingly portrayed a wide range of characters through the years, is often praised for his naturalistic acting style. He won numerous awards for his performances, including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Fahadh Faasil Birthday Special: From Being Called ‘Wooden’ to Being Hailed as Best in Business, Recapping the Spell-Binding Journey of the National Award Winner.

Fahadh Faasil has starred in a wide range of films. Be it comedies, dramas or thrillers, he has performed every role with ease. On the occasion of Fahadh's birthday today, here's looking at the actor's best films.

Immanuel

Fahadh portrays the role of an executive named Jeevan Raj in an insurance company. Jeevan, who is initially seen as a rival to the protagonist, Immanuel (Mammootty), surprises audience with his complex and sympathetic character. He is an ambitious individual, a man who has a strong moral compass.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Fahadh Faasil plays the character Mahesh Bhavana, a small-time photographer who seeks revenge on a group of men who attacked him for his authoritative stance when his friends got involved in a trivial argument. Fahadh’s performance was praised for its humour and emotional depth.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

A comedy-drama in which Fahadh essays the role of a thief named Prasad. Be it the scenes of him swallowing the gold chain or trying to convince Sreeja (Nimisha Sajayan) of not to lie in the court, his performance was hailed for its realism and understated intensity.

Kumbalangi Nights

A family drama about four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other. Fahadh as Shammi was no regular villain. He is an individual who wants to take control of everything, especially when it comes to being the husband and the son-in-law.

Maamannan

A political thriller by Mari Selvarj where a veteran statesman and his son are tormented when a cold-blooded political scion pursues a vengeful rise. Fahadh gives a powerful performance as Rathnavelu. His character is brash and aggressive and with that he once again proved that he is the powerhouse of talent.

Through the years Fahadh Faasil displayed his versatility in a wide range of genres. Here’s wishing the gem of Malayalam Cinema a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects.

