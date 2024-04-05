Family Star, a family entertainer, directed by Parasuram Petla, released in theatres on April 5. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, along with Ravi Babu, Abhinaya, Vasuki among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, this Telugu movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Family Star has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Family Star: First Reviews of Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Are Out and They Are Calling It a BLOCKBUSTER!

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

The synopsis of the Family Star reads, “The highs and lows of family relationships in a Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.” This film also marked Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s maiden collaboration.

