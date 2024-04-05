Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, explores the intricacies of family relationships within an Indian middle-class household, showcasing both the highs and lows. This film marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, and it seems that fans are embracing this new on-screen duo. The Telugu family entertainer hit theatres today and has garnered praise from netizens. Fans who attended early screenings of Family Star have given the film a thumbs up, with some even dubbing it a ‘superhit’. Family Star: CBFC Removes Cuss Words Like ‘Ma*****od’, F**kin From Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Film; Gives It U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!

Some fans took to the micro-blogging platform to share stills of Vijay Deverakonda from Family Star along with their movie reviews. His performance has received widespread praise, with some lauding his dialogue delivery and others applauding his impactful entry scenes. Below are some of the reviews posted by fans about Family Star:

VD's Entry

Impressive Performance

Blockbuster Film

Superhit Family Entertainer

#FamilyStar Super Hit 👍🏻🤗 Cinema Chala Bagundi Ae 💙Da Lo Negative Review Nammakandi #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda — The Dileep (@TheDileep30) April 5, 2024

Relatable Watch

Watch The Trailer Of Family Star Movie Below:

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Upon completing filming for this family entertainer, Mrunal Thakur shared a post on social media, stating “Wow, what a ride it’s been shooting for #FamilyStar....My heart is FILLED with a mix of emotions - Part of me is super excited for you to watch the film, but part of me is also sad that I won't be shooting this film anymore.” So if you have watched Family Star, share your reviews with us about this film in the comment section below.

