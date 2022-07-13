Gargi is one of the most-anticipated movies starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film will feature Sai in titular role. During a press meet in Hyderabad, the actress revealed what made her to give a nod for this role. She was quoted as saying, "I liked the story very much. It has given me scope to tell something to society, just like the films Vakeel Saab and Jai Bhim." Sai Pallavi Is All Smiles As She Poses With Little Munchkins On The Sets Of Gargi (View BTS Pics).

Gargi is reportedly based on true incidents. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some of the key details.

Cast - Gargi stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role along with Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, RS Shivaji, V Jayaprakash among others in pivotal roles.

Plot - The film will showcase the life of a school teacher who fights for justice for her father who gets arrested in an illegal case.

Watch The Trailer Of Gargi Below:

Release Date - The film Gargi is all set to be released in theatres on July 15. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Review - The review for Gargi is not out yet. As soon as the review for the movie will be shared, LatestLY will update you with the same.

